Fire forces residents to evacuate Tampa apartment building

TAMPA (WFLA) — Fire broke out at an apartment complex in Tampa Wednesday night, forcing residents out.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to the Carlton Arms North apartment complex on Thomasville Circle around 7:30 p.m. and found flames shooting through the roof of one of the apartment buildings.

All of the residents were evacuated when crews arrived.

The first crew to arrive forced entry into the apartment below the attic fire and started to fight the flames. Additional crews then performed searches of affected apartments and looked for fire extension through the attic space.

Temple Terrace Fire also responded and helped extinguish the fire.

Four apartments were damaged. Two of them have major water damage and the other two have smoke damage. No one was injured.

