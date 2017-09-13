Boat goes up in flames after shop vac used to siphon gas explodes in Highlands Co.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A boat caught fire on Wednesday after a shop vac used to siphon gas exploded in Highlands County, deputies said.

“Safety tip: Do not use a shop vac to try to siphon gas. You are basically creating a bomb,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

According to deputies, a responding officer and neighbors kept the fire contained until firefighters arrived to put out the blaze.

No further details regarding the incident have been released at this time.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said everyone should be careful about fueling generators, which should be kept outside.

