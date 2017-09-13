Bank robbery suspect wanted in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help catching a bank robbery suspect.

Deputies said an unidentified man walked into the Bank of the Ozarks located at 3705 53rd Ave. E. in Bradenton and handed a note to a teller that implied he was armed.

The man demanded money and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the teller before he fled the scene in an older white model van.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of the man in question and described him as a 6’0″ white male in his 50’s.

Anyone with information on his identity should call the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

