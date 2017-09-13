Arrest made after bodies found at gas pump in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An arrest was made after two bodies were found at a gas pump in Tampa early Tuesday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Raynald Joseph Lamothe faces murder charges among other charges in connection with the deaths of 24-year-old Dremaine Vashaun Johnson and 23-year-old James J. Nicholas.

Police received several 911 calls early Tuesday morning in reference to bodies found at a Chevron station located at 7710 Madison Avenue.

Responding officers found Johnson and Nicholas and opened a double homicide investigation.

An autopsy revealed both men died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

A witness told deputies the victims were shot in a dark Nissan Altima and identified the driver as Lamothe. The witness later picked him out of a police line-up.

While investigating a trespassing incident, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office came in contact with Raynald Lamothe in Orlando and a Nissan Altima, which matched the witness’ description. The deputy found a bullet hole in the exterior of the car and what appeared to be blood on the front passenger seat.

Lamothe was taken into custody and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, petty theft, VOP aggravated battery with intent to harm, felon in possession of a firearm, VOP fleeing to elude and VOP grand theft.

He has previous arrests for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, discharged firearm from a vehicle, possession of cocaine, organized fraud less than $20,000, grand theft third degree and fleeing to elude.

