Anclote River above flood level in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Derek Cantrell is exhausted. He worked hard to prepare his home and business for Hurricane Irma and survived that with very little wind damage. Then, he woke up to flooding around his home.

“I finally got some sleep, you know from the hurricane and back to back flood. It was like, phase one, phase two, just go right into action, you know,” said Cantrell, who runs a small business from his home.

His workshop is completely surrounded by flood water.

“So, when something like this comes along, it takes our vacation away for the year. Every year our vacation time is invested in flooding and putting stuff up,” said Cantrell who lives along the Anclote River in the Elfers community in Pasco County and knows the area has flooded many times before.

His home and the property around it have been in his wife’s family since the 60’s and despite the flooding they don’t want to move.

“I was hoping we’d slide out of this year without anything. I was dreaming,” said Cantrell.

Nearly 70,000 people are still without power in Pasco County.

There are also boil water notices in Crystal Springs in Zephyrhills, Linda Lakes in Lutz, Angus Valley in Wesley Chapel, Pasadena Shores in Dade City and Forest Hills in Holiday.

