8 dead in Florida Keys following Hurricane Irma

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Monroe County Emergency Management reported Wednesday that eight people died during or due to Hurricane Irma.
Two of the eight deaths occurred in Key West.
Forty people were injured during the storm. Ten of the injuries occurred in Key West.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Fire destroys Robert E. Lee Elementary School in Tampa
- TRAGEDY: Running generator likely killed 3 family members in Orange Co.
- Bodies of 2 males found near gas pumps in Hillsborough
- Florida survivors can now register for disaster assistance from FEMA
- Sarasota Co. couple evacuating from Irma go missing
- Irma Power Outages: 859,000 still without power in Tampa Bay area
- Highlands Co: 98 percent without power, roads blocked
- Internet falls in love with trio of Gainesville police officers working during Hurricane Irma