5 dead at Broward Co. nursing home that lost power

By Published: Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – Hollywood police have opened a criminal investigation after five people have died at a nursing home that lost power when Hurricane Irma moved through.

The five people who died were patients at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from the facility at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a Hollywood Police Department spokesperson.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told NBC Miami that three people died at the facility and the other two died as the patients arrived at the hospital.

The building has been without power since Hurricane Irma struck.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s