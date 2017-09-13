5 dead at Broward Co. nursing home that lost power

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – Hollywood police have opened a criminal investigation after five people have died at a nursing home that lost power when Hurricane Irma moved through.

The five people who died were patients at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from the facility at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a Hollywood Police Department spokesperson.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told NBC Miami that three people died at the facility and the other two died as the patients arrived at the hospital.

The building has been without power since Hurricane Irma struck.

