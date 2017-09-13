4 inside when boarded-up St. Pete home goes up in flames

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg home that was without power after Hurricane Irma went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 1:53 a.m.

Firefighters say the home was boarded up and they could not tell how big the fire was.

Firefighters had to remove the boards from the windows before entering the home, according to St. Pete Fire Rescue District Chief Steve Girk.

Two adults and two teens were inside the burning house.

The homeowner told firefighters that the house was without power because of Hurricane Irma.

The Red Cross has been contacted to help with housing for the family, however the Red Cross is dealing with a high volume of cases because of Hurricane Irma.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the fire.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES