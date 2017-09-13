15 tips for staying safe when returning home after Irma

(WFLA) — Catastrophic flooding and flash flood emergencies were only part of the effects left behind from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. In some areas, flood waters are starting to recede and people are starting to return to their homes.

The American Red Cross urges safety and encourages people in affected areas to follow the advice of local authorities. If evacuated, return only when authorities indicate it is safe to do so.

Here are a few important Red Cross safety steps to follow when returning home after the flood:

Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwater. If you have children, leave them with a relative or friend while you conduct your first inspection of your home after the disaster. The site may be unsafe for children, and seeing the damage firsthand may upset them even more and cause long-term effects, including nightmares. If power lines are down outside your home, do not step in puddles or standing water. Report them immediately to the power company. Check the outside of your home before you enter. Look for loose power lines, broken or damaged gas lines, foundation cracks, missing support beams or other damage. Damage on the outside can indicate a serious problem inside. Ask a building inspector or contractor to check the structure before you enter. Do not cut or walk past colored tape that was placed over doors or windows to mark damaged areas unless you have been told that it is safe to do so. If a building inspector has placed a color-coded sign on the home, do not enter it until you get more information, advice and instructions from your local authorities. Take pictures of home damage, both of the buildings and its contents, for insurance purposes. Make temporary repairs such as covering holes, bracing walls, and removing debris. Save all receipts. If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame, including candles, to inspect for damage or serve as alternate lighting. Sniff for gas. If you detect natural or propane gas, or hear a hissing noise, leave the property immediately and get far away from it. Call the fire department after you reach safety. If you have a propane tank system, turn off all valves and contact a propane supplier to check the system out before you use it again. Wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and rubber boots, and be cautious when cleaning up. Throw out items that absorb water and cannot be cleaned or disinfected. This includes mattresses, carpeting, cosmetics, stuffed animals and baby toys. Throw out all food, beverages and medicine exposed to flood waters and mud. When in doubt, throw it out. This includes canned goods, plastic utensils, baby bottle nipples and containers with food or liquid that has been sealed shut. If any gas or electrical appliances were flooded, don’t use them until they have been checked for safety. Pump out flooded basements gradually (about one-third of the water per day) to avoid structural damage. If the water is pumped out completely in a short period of time, pressure from water-saturated soil on the outside could cause basement walls to collapse. Is your ceiling sagging? That means it got wet – which makes it heavy and dangerous. It will have to be replaced, so you can try to knock it down. Be careful: wear eye protection and a hard hat, use a long stick, and stand away from the damaged area. Poke holes in the ceiling starting from the outside of the bulge to let any water drain out slowly. Striking the center of the damaged area may cause the whole ceiling to collapse. Is the floor sagging? It could collapse under your weight, so don’t walk there! Small sections that are sagging can be bridged by thick plywood panels or thick, strong boards that extend at least 8–12 inches on each side of the sagging area.

Additional information on flood safety can be found on redcross.org.

