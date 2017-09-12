WRONG MESSAGE: No current evacuation for Pinellas Co. despite emergency alert

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pay attention to the alerts you are getting in Pinellas County on Tuesday.

An erroneous message was sent Tuesday through the wireless emergency alert system to some residents in Pinellas County, incorrectly stating that citizens should evacuate today.

A technical glitch caused the alert message that was originally sent ahead of Hurricane Irma to be erroneously resent today to some mobile devices and weather alert radios.

Pinellas County has reported the problem to the system software vendor. The system error is not related to current Pinellas County operations.

Pinellas County’s evacuation orders have been lifted and there are no current weather-related threats from Hurricane Irma. Citizens may continue safely traveling back to their homes as previously announced.

Wireless emergency alerts (WEA) are emergency messages sent through mobile carriers by authorized government authorities at federal, state and local levels.

