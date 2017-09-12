Video shows men driving truck into Tampa store in middle of Hurricane Irma

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are looking for four men who robbed a Tampa convenience store during the middle of Hurricane Irma.

They used a four-door white Ford F150 to back into Theresa’s Food Mart on North 15 Street at 10:39 p.m. Sunday. They entered the store and stole numerous items.

The truck sustained significant rear-end damage. Police believe the truck was stolen on Sunday before the robbery.

Suspects:

No. 1 – Suspect wearing a dark hoodie, dark shorts, bandanna around right leg and wearing dark tennis shoes.

No. 2 – Suspect wearing a dark hoodie, dark shorts and white tennis shoes.

No. 3 – Suspect wearing a dark hoodie, light color pants, dark tennis shoes.

No. 4 – Suspect wearing all dark clothing

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspects involved in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

Looting Incidents Occurring During Hurricane Irma

Sept. 9 – 11

Value Choice Pharmacy

13130 Dale Mabry Highway North

Suspect used a brick to shatter front door to make entry. The suspect then utilizes garbage bags to collect non-narcotic prescription medications and leaves. Approximately one hour later the suspect returns to the pharmacy and collects another plastic garbage bag with medications and flees the store.

On September 11, 2017 some of the medications were found in the area of 8800 block of Memorial Highway. It is estimated that $30,000 worth of medications were stolen, unknown value of what has been recovered. Estimated damage to Pharmacy is $1,000.

Circle K store

6422 Benjamin Road

Suspects entered the store by breaking out the front door with a hammer. Once inside they stole cigarettes, cigars and a couple cases of Corona beer. Suspects fled through the broken door.

Circle K store

10111 West Hillsborough Avenue

Suspect stole cigarettes

Apartment Burglary

Sheldon Road

Sometime between September 9-11, unknown suspect(s) made forced entry into the victim’s apartment by throwing a rock through the patio sliding glass door. Once inside the apartment, the suspect(s) removed approximately $2,900 in items before exiting the front door.

Residential Burglary

Clark Avenue North

Sometime between September 10-11 unknown suspect(s) entered the residence through a bedroom window. Once inside, the suspects removed over $2,000 worth of items.

Residential Burglary

West Lake Drive, Wiamauma

Unknown suspect(s) forced entry through the front door and removed the victim’s television.

Business Burglary

Mobile Convenience Store

10920 Highway 41 South, Gibsonton

Unknown suspects smashed the glass on the backdoor and removed various items valued at approximately $1,000

Residential Burglary

Newmauma Park Drive, Wimauma

Unknown suspects forced entry through the front door and removed the victim’s television.

Residential Burglary

Newmauma Park Drive, Wimauma

Unknown suspects forced entry through a rear sliding glass door and removed clothing.

Residential Burglary

Long Cypress Drive, Ruskin

Unknown suspects forced entry though a bedroom window and removed various items including jewelry.

Business Burglary

Teresa’s Food Mart

11733 North 15 Street, Tampa

Unknown suspects used a stolen vehicle to crash into the building and steal items.

Business Burglary

Tampa Bay Power Sports

13521 Florida Avenue North, Tampa

Unknown suspects crashed a vehicle into the building and stole seven dirt bikes.

Business Burglary

Dunkin Donuts

1909 East Bearss Avenue, Tampa

Unknown suspect possibly entered through the drive thru window and took cash.

Business Burglary

Family Dollar Store

2275 East Bears Avenue, Tampa

Unknown suspect entered by smashing front door. Suspects stole 50 cartons of cigarettes and did approximately $3,000 damage to the business (metal roll up door, cigarette case, office door, exterior door).

Business Burglary

J & J Tires

19033 North Highway 41, Tampa

Unknown suspects entered the business and removed a laptop, tools, tire and other miscellaneous items valued at over $5,000.

Business Burglary

Best Buy Liquors

195 Bloomingdale Avenue E, Brandon

Unknown suspects entered the business by shattering the glass door with a brick. Once inside the suspects took mini liquor bottles, lottery tickets and cigarettes, total value is estimated between $3,000 and $5,000.

Update: September 12 at 3:20 pm

Business Burglary

Shalimar Jewelers

7851 – 56 Street

Unknown suspects attempted unsuccessfully to ram a vehicle through the front door.

Business Burglary

Circle K

7202 Knights Griffin Road.

Unknown suspects smashed the front door and took approximately 180 boxes of cigarettes valued at approximately $11,000 dollars.

Business Burglary

Citgo Gas Station

5117 92 Highway East

Unknown suspects smashed a window and removed the cash register containing approximately $200.00

Business Burglary

Dollar General

8702 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Unknown suspects smashed the window and removed $81.00 in cigarettes.

Business Burglary

Arrowhead Archery

10818 Highway 92 East

Unknown suspects forced entry into the front door and removed several high end compound bows and accessories valued at over $11,000.

Business Burglary

Martha’s Diner

12019 Highway 92 East

Unknown suspects smashed a window made entry and stole $240.00 in cash.

