VIDEO: All Children’s Hospital staff steps in when Hurricane Irma threatens patient’s birthday party

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – When Hurricane Irma threatened to ruin Willow Stein’s birthday party, staff at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital stepped in and saved the day.

According to NBC News, Willow was diagnosed with Leukemia on Friday, just two days before the storm hit.

With stores closing, and pretty much everything being thrown into chaos, her mother had nothing to celebrate her birthday on Sunday—no cake, no decorations, no gifts.

But hospital staff quickly came to the rescue. They came up with toys, cake, decorations and showered Willow with birthday love.

Willow will begin chemotherapy on Wednesday and is expected to stay at Johns Hopkins for at least another week.

Her mother said she is breathing a sigh of relief after Irma weakened, leaving less damage than expected on Florida’s West Coast.

