Various locations in Tampa Bay area offering deals after Hurricane Irma

(WFLA) – Most schools in the Tampa Bay area are closed until Monday, September 18. Various locations in the area are offering deals and discounts for families to relax and enjoy their time together following Hurricane Irma.

Here is a list of places offering deals on fun and relaxation this week:

Pirate Water Taxi
Kids all-day passes are free with the purchase of one adult all-day pass from Wednesday to Friday. You can take the kids to enjoy downtown Tampa to enjoy all the parks and museums. Click here for more info. 

Busch Gardens
Florida residents can buy one, get one free single day tickets from now until Sunday. Click here for more info. 

Clearwater Aquarium
The aquarium is offering $9.99 admission to all Florida residents through Sunday. Click here for more info. 

