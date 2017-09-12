Some residents in south Sarasota County battling floodwaters, more flooding is expected

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A local state of emergency is still in effect for Sarasota County. There are still massive power outages and roads that are impassable.

Homes along the Myakka River are dealing with high floodwaters and it’s only going to get worse. Officials are expecting the water to rise over the next couple of days.

Brian Ensell wanted to show us his house and there was no way to walk, so we had to hitch a ride on his massive truck.

He’s lived along the Myakka River for 12 years.

“This is our fourth flood, probably our worst,” said Ensell.

The river flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, and now a foot of water is in his house. Outside, a massive propane tank came loose and is now floating in his front yard.

“The water’s gonna get a lot higher before it gets down,” said Ensell.

It’s a case of deja vu. Two weeks ago, this area was pounded by heavy rain and a massive flood followed along the Myakka River. The flooding destroyed a lot of Ensell’s belongings. He was still recovering from that when Irma came through.

“It went all the way down and we were dry and then here comes the hurricane, so now we’re flooded all over again,” said Ensell. “It’s very frustrating, very.”

These residents are ready for the waters. Some of them have very tall trucks, a lot of them have boats, but even they will still tell you they were surprised by this back-to-back flooding.

“We weren’t in the clear, we were cleaning up from the other flood, so yeah now we have this,” said resident Terri Chouinard.

Chouinard finally came back home for the first time. She’s ready to weather the high waters.

“Canoe, kayaking, I plan to use my jet skis this time,” she said. “It’s a part of what you signed up for when you signed up out here.”

There are many risks out in the area. Emergency officials are concerned about trapped cars and people have spotted gators around, so county officials urge people to be cautious.

Locals have moved their cars to higher ground and they’re going to wait this out and hope that another flood doesn’t appear anytime soon.

