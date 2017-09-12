Sarasota Co. couple evacuating from Irma go missing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – An elderly Sarasota County couple evacuating from Hurricane Irma have gone missing.

Milan Yezic, 89, and Lucille Yezic, 86, were last seen Saturday at about 7:30 p.m. at a gas station near Interstate 75 in Ocala. They were headed to Pennsylvania to evacuate.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said they have not yet returned to their home on Golf Club Lane in Venice.

Neither have cell phones and both suffer from varying degrees of dementia.

A Silver Alert was issued to help find them.

They were driving a 2004 beige Mercury Grand Marquis with license plate No. GESL71. Mr. Yezic is 5’8” tall and weighs 180 pounds. Mrs. Yezic is 5’4” tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone who comes into contact with Mr. and Mrs. Yezic is urged to call 911 immediately.

