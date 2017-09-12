Pinellas residents asked to limit water usage as power outage continues

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County residents are being asked to limit their water usage while Duke Energy crews work to restore power to sewer pump stations.

Hurricane Irma knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Pinellas County on Sunday and Monday (see the current number of outages here).

Sewer pump stations also lost power. Pinellas County said that it is working with Duke Energy to restore power to the pump stations on a priority basis. Residents are asked to limit water usages during this time and remember the following:

Do not pour water down the drain.

Avoid doing loads of laundry or running the dishwasher

Limit flushing toilets when possible

The Pinellas County Utilities potable water system is safe and there is no need to boil water.

County officials, first responders and municipal partners are working to restore critical services during the Hurricane Irma recovery phase.

Residents are asked to follow safety steps until all essential services are restored.

Traffic signals continue to experience outages, drivers are reminded to treat intersections with non-working lights as a four-way stop.

Two public shelters remain open, displaced residents can take refuge at Ross Norton Recreation Center (1426 S M.L.K. Jr Ave., Clearwater) or John Sexton Elementary School (1997 54th Ave N., St. Petersburg).

Two shelters also remain open for residents with special needs, they are located at John Hopkins Middle School (701 16th St. S., St. Petersburg) and Oak Grove Middle School (1370 S. Belcher Rd., Clearwater).

Pinellas County government offices and parks will remain closed Tuesday, Sept. 12, due to recovery efforts following Hurricane Irma.

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport will return to its normal operations on Tuesday, Sept 12. Citizens should call their airline for specific flight updates.

The Solid Waste facility will resume normal business hours at 6 a.m.

The Pinellas County Citizen Information Center will resume operations Tuesday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.