Pasco County deputy rescues newborn kittens during hurricane

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County deputy rescued three tiny kittens on Tuesday.

Deputy Shannon Henrici heard faint meowing while conducting a foot patrol at a metal scrap yard.

She found three black kittens under a pile of scrap metal, in a mud puddle.

It appears the mother cat abandoned them or gave birth during the hurricane.

The kittens’ eyes are not yet open and the umbilical cord was still attached.

Henrici found them a foster family to feed them formula so they can survive and be adopted into a forever home.

