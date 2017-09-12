North Port issues voluntary evacuation for fear of flooding

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – North Port is issuing a voluntary evacuation notice for residents for fear of flooding. The areas are in the North Port Estates and any areas adjacent to the Myakkahatchee Creek.

Hurricane Irma dropped 8 inches of rain in North Port and more over surrounding areas in a single day.

This is causing the Myakkahatchee Creek and connected waterways to fill, causing water to flow into streets to a depth making roads impassable by cars.

The Myakkahatchee Creek, Myakka River and other tributaries continue to rise and may do so for the next few days.

If you are concerned about water entering your home or being isolated and unable to get in and out, residents may seek temporary shelter at the George Mullen Activity Center, 4956 City Center Blvd.

If you are at home and need assistance with the evacuation, Fire Rescue has high-clearance vehicles to assist moving you and your family to safety and then to the shelter if necessary. Bring all items necessary for your comfort. Domestic cats and dogs are permitted providing they are in crates and you bring sufficient food, leash/collar and medication. Animals must have current vaccinations.

If you have general questions, please contact the City of North Port Call Center at 429-7000. If you do decide to remain at your home and have an emergency or need to be evacuated, please call 911.

