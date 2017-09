LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple cars were involved in a traffic light accident on US 41 and Willow Bend in Land O’ Lakes after Hurricane Irma.

The traffic light at the intersection of West County Line Road and Willow Bend was blinking yellow due to power outages in the Pasco area from Hurricane Irma.

At least 3 cars were hit at the time of the crash, and there may be more.

WFLA News Channel 8 is on the scene to learn more. Stay with us for updates.