Millions of gallons of gas headed to Port Tampa Bay following Hurricane Irma

TAMPA (WFLA) — Port Tampa Bay reopened Tuesday afternoon and now has 10 petroleum ships on the way.

The US Coast Guard reopened the port at 2 p.m. Ten fuel vessels are set to arrive within 48 hours and have been given top priority by state officials for docking at the port. The first ship will arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Within the past two days, more than 300 tanker trucks loaded up fuel at Port Tampa Bay, which has been open around the clock since Monday morning to assist with tanker truck operations.

Other ships set to arrive at the port within the next few days include a vessel loaded with orange juice and Carnival Paradise.

Royal Caribbean Empress was scheduled to arrive Thursday, but will now arrive Monday.

