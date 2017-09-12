Looters target Florida Dance Theater in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA)—As Lakeland residents fled from the wrath of Irma this weekend, looters picked on an unexpected target—Polk County’s only professional dance company and training academy.

An unknown number of culprits trashed the beloved Florida Dance Theater stole a number of items, News Channel 8 has learned.

The school is a non-profit that encourages children from all backgrounds to learn more about the art form and does a lot for the community.

Now, the school has a lot of cleaning up to do and must replace a number of items including a door.

The school is one of many victims of looters taking advantage of a crisis in the midst of Irma.

Dozens of looters were arrested across the state—some were even caught on video.

Here in Tampa Bay, a 21-year-old man was arrested Monday after trying to break into a boarded up home in St. Petersburg.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES