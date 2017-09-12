Irma surprise: pig found in South Carolina back yard

(WYFF) – When strong winds from Tropical Storm Irma blew through Spartanburg, South Carolina the Rathburn family expected some limbs to fall in their yard or maybe even a tree.
What they didn’t expect was for a large pig to show up in their backyard.
Rebecca Rathburn said her son found the pig about 5 a.m. Tuesday when he left for work. She said the pig slept on their back deck for most of the morning and then began wandering between their house and the neighbor’s house.
The Rathburns had no idea where the pig came from. They contacted animal control officials, who told them they are inundated with calls.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Tampa man killed in chainsaw accident following Hurricane Irma
- Bodies of 2 males found near gas pumps in Hillsborough
- 5 patients on ventilators evacuated after backup generator fails at Pasco hospital
- Burglar caught stealing from evacuated home in St. Pete
- Clearwater firefighter loses home to flames while on duty for Hurricane Irma
- Miami Police share photo of Hurricane Irma looters in jail
- LIST: Open gas stations in Tampa Bay area
- Apple expected to unveil new $1,000 iPhone today