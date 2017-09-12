Hurricane Irma power outages continue, 1.1 million without power in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Utility crews are scrambling to restore power to more than 1 million people in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Irma pounded the Tampa Bay area with high winds and heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.

Now, crews are putting in long hours trying to get power restored. Here’s a look at power outage totals:

TECO

295,085 customers without power (59% of customer base)

Duke Energy

Pinellas County- 416,514 out 541,012

Pasco County- 85,086 out 140,000 served

Polk County- 61,420 out 100,000 served

Citrus County- 28,654 out 46,739 served

Hernando County- 8,605 out 11,351 served

Hillsborough County- 23 out 24 restored

FLP

Manatee County 84,550 out

Sarasota County- 131,530 out

Hardee County- 20 out

De Soto County- 9,220 out

Highlands County 490 out

Here are the numbers to call to report a power outage:

Duke- 1-800-228-8485

TECO- 1-877-588-1010

FPL- 1-800-4-OUTAGE

Lakeland Electric- 1-863-834-4248

TECO says customers can monitor and track outages in their neighborhood through the outage map here.

Duke Energy customer can check outages here.