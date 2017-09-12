Hurricane Irma power outages continue, 1.1 million without power in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Utility crews are scrambling to restore power to more than 1 million people in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
Irma pounded the Tampa Bay area with high winds and heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.
Now, crews are putting in long hours trying to get power restored. Here’s a look at power outage totals:
TECO
- 295,085 customers without power (59% of customer base)
Duke Energy
- Pinellas County- 416,514 out 541,012
- Pasco County- 85,086 out 140,000 served
- Polk County- 61,420 out 100,000 served
- Citrus County- 28,654 out 46,739 served
- Hernando County- 8,605 out 11,351 served
- Hillsborough County- 23 out 24 restored
FLP
- Manatee County 84,550 out
- Sarasota County- 131,530 out
- Hardee County- 20 out
- De Soto County- 9,220 out
- Highlands County 490 out
Here are the numbers to call to report a power outage:
- Duke- 1-800-228-8485
- TECO- 1-877-588-1010
- FPL- 1-800-4-OUTAGE
- Lakeland Electric- 1-863-834-4248
TECO says customers can monitor and track outages in their neighborhood through the outage map here.
Duke Energy customer can check outages here.
Follow Avery Cotton on Facebook