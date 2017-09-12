Hurricane Irma: Disney, Universal Orlando reopen today, Busch Gardens opens Wednesday

Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Busch Gardens and several Orlando theme parks have plans to reopen, now that Hurricane Irma has moved out of the state.

The Walt Disney Co. said in a news release that its Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs will reopen on Tuesday and resume regular hours.

Its two water parks, however, will not reopen until later in the week.

Universal Orlando said Monday that all three of its parks will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Universal said its facility suffered relatively minor damage to fences, trees and building facades.

Sea World said Monday that it is assessing damage and will announce its reopening plans later.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay said all of its animals were safe after the storm.

Busch Gardens will remain closed Tuesday, September 12 to allow for final debris clean-up from Hurricane Irma and expects to reopen on Wednesday, September 13.

Adventure Island is currently operating on a weekends only schedule and a reopening date will be determined as the week progresses.

