Florida survivors can now register for disaster assistance from FEMA

ATLANTA (WFLA) – Survivors with losses due to Hurricane Irma can now register for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Miami-Dade, Charlotte, Collier, Monroe and Lee County residents can register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA app.
Applicants will need the following:
- Social Security Number
- Daytime telephone number
- Current mailing address and address and zip code of the damaged property
- Private insurance information, if available
By registering for federal assistance, you can look up your address to find out if it is in a disaster area declared for assistance, check the status of your application and get updates by text or email and upload documents to support your application.
Another option is for individuals to call 1-800-621-FEMA. The toll-free number will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.
