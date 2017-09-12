First day of flights after Hurricane Irma nightmare for those at TIA

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – People are desperate to get flights after many were stranded from Hurricane Irma. Tampa International Airport re-opened Tuesday and started flying again, but people waited for a while to get out of Tampa.

“Nightmare, absolute nightmare.”

That’s how Sean McCarthy and his family described their vacation to Florida. They were visiting from Ireland.

“We come the whole way to go to America and we have a hurricane,” McCarthy said.

To say the McCarthy’s are stir crazy would be an understatement.

“We have to get out of here today, because at the end of the day, we need to do something. We have been locked in doors for five days,” he said.

Now, the family is stuck at the airport. But, misery loves company and the McCarthy’s have it.

“I have to sleep here, that’s fine. I called my boss and said ‘please don’t fire me’ and he said ‘when are you coming home’ and I said ‘I don’t know,’” said Chuck Ruth.

It seems like no one knows and no one is sure when they’ll actually get to take off.

“I’m trying to get on the flight, so it’s still a maybe,” said Elena Rigamonti.

“Maybe” isn’t what people want to hear after a stressful storm, but people still trying to make the best of a bad situation.

“Great company with great people around us, with plenty of food and plenty of beer,” said McCarthy.

While some flights were taking off today, everything should be up and running normally tomorrow at TIA.

