Feds warn of possible fuel shortages following Irma

(AP) – Federal officials are warning of possible fuel shortages in the Southeast because of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
Last week, the Homeland Security Department issued a week-long waiver on federal restrictions of foreign vessels so they could help distribute fuel. Officials noted this action should help, but urged patience.
Christopher Krebs, head of infrastructure protection for the Homeland Security Department, told reporters Tuesday that Harvey took a “significant amount” of the nation’s refining capacity offline and affected distribution. “As a result,” he said, “there may be some fuel supply shortages throughout the Southeast.”
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Tampa man killed in chainsaw accident following Hurricane Irma
- Bodies of 2 males found near gas pumps in Hillsborough
- 5 patients on ventilators evacuated after backup generator fails at Pasco hospital
- Burglar caught stealing from evacuated home in St. Pete
- Clearwater firefighter loses home to flames while on duty for Hurricane Irma
- Miami Police share photo of Hurricane Irma looters in jail
- LIST: Open gas stations in Tampa Bay area
- Apple expected to unveil new $1,000 iPhone today
>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES