Dog who went into labor at Brooksville shelter during Hurricane Irma gives birth to puppy

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A dog that went into labor while taking shelter from Hurricane Irma at a Hernando County middle school has given birth to her first puppy.

Chyanne, a husky-wolf mix, went into labor over the weekend at the packed D.S. Parrott Middle School in Brooksville. News Channel 8’s Melanie Michael was at the shelter and saw Chyanne getting lots of belly rubs and support as she panted and tried to get comfortable.

Chyanne’s owner Carol reached out to News Channel 8 on Tuesday night to let us know Chyanne gave birth to her first puppy, Mr. Hurricane. According to Carol, Mr. Hurricane won’t sit still.

Carol says they left the shelter on Monday, but are now staying at a friend’s grooming shop because they have no water or electric at her home and there are trees down everywhere. Thankfully, she says Chyanne knows the place they are staying very well.

So far, Chyanne has just given birth to the one pup. Carol says she will let us know when more puppies come along and send us photos.

A human mom also went into labor at the Parrott Middle School shelter who was rushed to Brooksville Regional Hospital where she later gave birth.