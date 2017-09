HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out what led to the deaths of two males whose bodies were found near gas pumps at a Hillsborough County Chevron gas station.

Detectives are at the scene right now.

The Chevron is located at 7710 Madison Avenue.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the deaths of the two black males as a double homicide.

