Apple expected to unveil new $1,000 iPhone today

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – Apple is expected to unveil a new $1,000 iPhone today to mark the popular phone’s 10-year anniversary.

Apple is expected to reveal three phones: the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus and a special edition iPhone X, which is expected to cost about $1,000.

The expensive new iPhone would set a new price threshold for other devices intended to appeal to a mass market.

Various leaks have indicated the new phone will feature a sharper display that will extend from edge to edge of the device, thus eliminating the surrounding gap, or “bezel,” that’s on most phone screens.

It may also boast facial recognition technology for unlocking the phone and wireless charging. A better camera is a safe bet, too.

Apple has not announced any official details, however a ‘special event’ is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Apple’s new “Spaceship” campus in Cupertino, California.

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s