Apple expected to unveil new $1,000 iPhone today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – Apple is expected to unveil a new $1,000 iPhone today to mark the popular phone’s 10-year anniversary.

Apple is expected to reveal three phones: the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus and a special edition iPhone X, which is expected to cost about $1,000.

The expensive new iPhone would set a new price threshold for other devices intended to appeal to a mass market.

Various leaks have indicated the new phone will feature a sharper display that will extend from edge to edge of the device, thus eliminating the surrounding gap, or “bezel,” that’s on most phone screens.

It may also boast facial recognition technology for unlocking the phone and wireless charging. A better camera is a safe bet, too.

Apple has not announced any official details, however a ‘special event’ is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Apple’s new “Spaceship” campus in Cupertino, California.