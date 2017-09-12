99 people, 13 pets rescued from St. Thomas by Coast Guard

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WFLA) – The Coast Guard rescued 99 people and 13 pets from the U.S. Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard Cutter Valiant crew transported 78 adults, 21 children and 13 pets from St. Thomas.

Everyone was taken to a cruise ship and will be transported to Puerto Rico.

“In times like these, we get to see humanity at it its best. Today, our Coast Guard crews, first responders and volunteers came together to help people in most dire need,” said Cmdr. Tim Cronin, commanding officer, cutter Valiant.

