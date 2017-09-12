5 patients on ventilators evacuated after backup generator fails at Pasco hospital

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — The failure of a backup generator at a Pasco County hospital on Tuesday morning led to the emergency evacuation of five seriously ill patients who were on ventilators at the hospital.

Pasco County Fire Rescue crews responded to Florida Hospital at Connerton after receiving a report that the hospital’s backup generator failed to fire up.

Firefighters transported five patients who were on ventilators. They took them to Florida Hospital Tampa, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue Chief Shawn Whited.

After transporting the patients, Pasco Fire Rescue Crews and Pasco County Facilities Department workers teamed up to figure out how to get the generator to power up.

They gathered batteries from a few vehicles and were able to use the batteries to get the generator to power up.

The patients who were transported will stay at Florida Hospital Tampa because they are very serious cases and need the ventilation to sustain their lives.

There are a total of 47 patients at Connerton. Only five patients were transported.