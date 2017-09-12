5 patients on ventilators evacuated after backup generator fails at Pasco hospital

By Published: Updated:
File photo

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — The failure of a backup generator at a Pasco County hospital on Tuesday morning led to the emergency evacuation of five seriously ill patients who were on ventilators at the hospital.

Pasco County Fire Rescue crews responded to Florida Hospital at Connerton after receiving a report that the hospital’s backup generator failed to fire up.

Firefighters transported five patients who were on ventilators. They took them to  Florida Hospital Tampa, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue Chief Shawn Whited.

After transporting the patients, Pasco Fire Rescue Crews and Pasco County Facilities Department workers teamed up to figure out how to get the generator to power up.

They gathered batteries from a few vehicles and were able to use the batteries to get the generator to power up.

The patients who were transported will stay at Florida Hospital Tampa because they are very serious cases and need the ventilation to sustain their lives.

There are a total of 47 patients at Connerton. Only five patients were transported.

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s