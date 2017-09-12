3 teens arrested for Irma looting in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Three teen looters were caught on camera burglarizing a Dollar Store in Winter Haven.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a burglary alarm call around 10:20 p.m. Monday evening at the Dollar General store located at 5964 CR 542 West.

They saw signs of a break-in, but no one was in sight. While surveying a nearby facility, deputies found random articles of clothing linked to the scene of the crime. They questioned staff at the facility and were able to identify the owners of the clothing, three 16-year-old boys. The staff said they were overheard making plans to break into the store and steal snacks.

Deputies reviewed store surveillance video that showed three masked teens enter the store and try to break into the cash register. They fled once the alarm went off.

It’s unclear how they were eventually located, but the teens were taken into custody and charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and burglary during a state of emergency.

Deputies said one of the teens has six prior felonies and four prior misdemeanors, including battery, arson, hindering firefighter, property damage, larceny, and burglary. Another teen has one prior felony and four prior misdemeanors, including battery, burglary, petit theft, violation of probation, and failure to appear.

Deputies said another 16-year-old was arrested for causing a disturbance while deputies were interviewing the suspects.

He was arrested and charged with one count of resisting arrest without violence. He has three prior felonies and seven prior misdemeanors including battery, resisting arrest, burglary, grand theft, criminal mischief, trespassing and violation of probation.

