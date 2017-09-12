1 million bottles of water headed to south Florida after Hurricane Irma

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WFLA) – Home Depot has sent 45 tractor-trailers containing disaster relief supplies to Florida communities impacted by Hurricane Irma.
The trucks are carrying cases of water, plywood, generators, electrical cords and other items.
The supplies are headed to South Florida and will be sold at normal prices.
The company is shipping additional supplies in the coming days, including more than a million bottles of water expected before the end of the week.
Home Depot is selling the water for less than $3 a case.
