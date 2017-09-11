‘Weaker’ Hurricane Jose stalling east of Bahamas

(WFLA) — After Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc this weekend, many Floridians are concerned about Hurricane Jose lingering in the Atlantic Ocean.

Several viewers have reached out to News Channel 8 asking about Jose. We took their concerns to Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve.

“Hurricane Jose is a weaker category 1 storm with 85 mph winds,” said Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve. “It’s forecast to meander north of the Bahamas for the next several days, but most computer models keep the storm well offshore of Florida and eventually move it out into the Atlantic. We’ll monitor the storm for any changes that may affect Tampa Bay.”

According to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Jose is about 400 miles north northeast of Grand Turk Island, and 640 miles north northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The storm is moving northeast at about 6 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.