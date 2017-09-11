‘Weaker’ Hurricane Jose stalling east of Bahamas

By Published: Updated:

(WFLA) — After Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc this weekend, many Floridians are concerned about Hurricane Jose lingering in the Atlantic Ocean.

Several viewers have reached out to News Channel 8 asking about Jose. We took their concerns to Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve.

“Hurricane Jose is a weaker category 1 storm with 85 mph winds,” said Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve. “It’s forecast to meander north of the Bahamas for the next several days, but most computer models keep the storm well offshore of Florida and eventually move it out into the Atlantic.  We’ll monitor the storm for any changes that may affect Tampa Bay.”

According to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Jose is about 400 miles north northeast of Grand Turk Island, and 640 miles north northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The storm is moving northeast at about 6 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s