WATCH LIVE: Lakeland dog rescue underway, fire ants block effort

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Emergency crews are trying to rescue several dogs in Lakeland in Polk County Monday.

There are at least four or five dogs in a kennel, one standing on a barrel. There is water in the cages. There is another dog stuck on a picnic table.

The problem is there are fire-ant islands blocking the way. There are also water moccasins.

The owner of the home evacuated Sunday because of Hurricane Irma.

The neighbors said they tried to rescue the dogs last night, but when they got them out of the cages, the ganged up on one dog so they had to put them back.

You can hear the dogs crying and whining. They are begging for help. There was not word on the last time they were fed.

Neighbors are giving them treats to try to calm them. They were able to put one pregnant dog in their truck to get it out. She is cold, wet and terrified.

Animal control officers are now at the home.

 

