TIA to resume flights Tuesday or Wednesday

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa International Airport will remain closed Monday.
Officials tweeted Monday morning, “No flights were scheduled today as we assess the airport’s condition. Most will resume Tue or Wed. Contact your airline for flight info.”
TIA shut down flight operations at 8 p.m. Saturday in advance of Hurricane Irma.
Seats, elevators, escalators, ticket counters and gates were all empty. Plastic wrapped some ticket kiosks to prevent water damage.
