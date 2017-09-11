Tampa man killed in chainsaw accident

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 55-year-old man is dead after a chainsaw incident in Tampa.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Town N’ Country Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Monday for an accidental injury.

Investigators say 55-year-old Wilfredo Hernandez was using a chainsaw in a tree, dropping branches he was cutting. At one point, deputies say a branch got entangled with the chainsaw, causing the chainsaw to kick up and cut the man in his carotid artery.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to the scene to lower him from the tree.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

