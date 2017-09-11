StarLite dinner yacht breaks loose, hits Bayway Bridge during Irma

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A StarLite dinner yacht broke loose from its moorings and ran into the Bayway Bridge, St. Pete Police said on Twitter.

News Channel 8 got a tip it broke free from its dock at the Corey Causeway Bridge during Irma. It’s currently wedged under the Tierra Verde Bridge, according to the source.

Another source told us police won’t let the owners onto the boat until it’s deemed safe. Police must make sure the power wires under the bridge are not energized.

No further details are available at this time.

