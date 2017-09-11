Schools in Tampa Bay area announce plans to resume class

(WFLA) – Schools and universities in the Tampa Bay area are announcing plans to reopen and resume classes after Hurricane Irma.
Pasco County Schools will tentatively reopen on Monday after reassessing the situation in the schools used as emergency shelters. Custodians will still return to work on Tuesday for clean up.
Pasco Schools said the plan is subject to change and if schools are not as acceptable operation levels by Friday, classes will not resume on Monday.
No athletic team practices or other student functions will resume until Friday at the earliest.
We will add more schools openings to this page when they come in to our newsroom.
