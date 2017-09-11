Polk deputy, paramedic rescued after live power pole falls on patrol car

(Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County sheriff’s deputy and a Fire Rescue paramedic were trapped in a patrol car Sunday night after a power pole and live electric lines fell on it as they were driving.

(Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Sergeant Chris Lynne and paramedic James Tanner Schaill were trapped in the patrol car on Lakeland Hills Boulevard near Robson Street.

The pair were traveling from Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center where they had dropped off an elderly patient and were returning to north Lakeland.

Lynne and Schaill were trapped for about two hours late Sunday night, early Monday morning.

Lakeland Electric crews responded and were able to disconnect the lines.

They were able to get out of the patrol car at 1:15 a.m. Monday.

Both have returned to work to assist in hurricane recovery efforts.

(Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

