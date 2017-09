WINTER PARK, Fla. (WESH) — A 51-year-old man died after being electrocuted by a power line downed by Hurricane Irma on Monday morning, police said.

Winter Park police were called to check on a person in the area of Leith Avenue and Westchester Avenue shortly after 7:15 p.m.

The man, Brian Paul Buwalda, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appears as though he was electrocuted by a downed power line.

The exact cause of death is being investigated by the medical examiner’s office.