Miami Police share photo of Hurricane Irma looters in jail

Associated Press/WCMH Published:
(Courtesy Miami Police Department)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (AP/WCMH) — Police in Florida have arrested several people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.

In Miami, the police department also issued a warning about looting during Irma with using a photo with 10 suspects sitting in a cell, along with the caption “Thinking about looting? Ask these guys how that tuned out. #stayindoors.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what charges those arrested would face. Their identities also were not immediately released.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione also arrested two people Sunday as the storm roared across South Florida just hours after issuing a public warning about looting.

Local TV images also showed another group of alleged looters running in and out of a store through a broken window carrying boxes of sneakers. Maglione called the idea of stealing sneakers during a hurricane “a fairly bad life choice.”

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s