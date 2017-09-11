LIST: Polk County roads closed due to significant impact from Hurricane Irma

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County experienced significant impact from Hurricane Irma on Sunday.

Power outages are widespread, many trees and power lines are down, blocking roads, there is extensive private property damage and many traffic signals are not working.

The sheriff’s office strongly recommends that citizens do not drive on roads unless it is necessary.

The following is a partial list of damage in the county released by the sheriff’s office thus far:

Kathleen Road and Matters Road, Lakeland – tree down

Palmetto Lane E. and V. Matt Williams Blvd, Polk City – tree down

Galloway Road and Spivey Road – tree down

W. Socrum Loop Road and Novell Costing Road – tree down

Citrus Avenue and Oak Avenue, Kathleen – tree down

Gib Galloway and Childs Way – tree down

Lake Reedy Boulevard, Frostproof – tree down

208 Waterview Drive – tree and lines down

559 South of 21 Palms – tree down

Bryant Ranch Road – trees fallen & blocking access to neighborhood

Dean Street at Cook Road – electric pole down, blocking road

719 Swill Drive – tree fell on home

Polk City Road west of US 27, Haines City – blocked lanes

Hatcher and Spring Lane, Lakeland – 5 downed trees

Yule and Creekwater – flooded

Shepherd Road and Newman Circle – flooded

Clubhouse and 8th and Clubhouse and 12th – trees down

Swindell and 92 – flooding

5442 Shadyglen Drive and Spivey Road – trees and lines down

Thompson Nursery Road 1 mile west of 27- trees down blocking road

Chalet Suzanne and 27 – traffic lights on ground

Pipkin Road and Hansen – flooded, tree in west bound lane

Camp Inn off US 27 – multiple trees on road

Powerline Road and Greenbriar, Greenbriar subdivision – blocked with tree

Bailey Road and Davis Road – tree blocked

540 north of boat ramp – trees down

Canal Road and Timberlane – tree down

Lake Shore Boulevard and Sunset, Lake Wales – lines and trees down

Shepherd Road and Shepherd Oaks, Lakeland – collapsed power pole

Dundee Road and 27 – traffic signal dangling

Recker and Thornhill Road – traffic signal down

Scenic Highway and Water Tank Road – trees down

Bomber Road and Rifle Range Road – trees down

Eagle Avenue and 6th Street, Eagle Lake – lines and trees down

West side of JA Wilshire and Scenic Highway – structure fire

Scenic Highway and Water Tank – tree down

Avenue G & 22nd Street, NW – wire down

Tindel Camp and Timberland – tree down

New Glen and Sharp Pine – tree down

Harrelson Road and Sims – tree down

Hunt Brothers and Big Tank Road – lines down

Tindel Camp and Canal – trees down

SR 33 west of Old Polk City Road – tree down

Bomber Road west of Rifle Range Road – tree down

Scenic Highway and Passion Play Road – tree down

Avenue Q NW and 32nd Street NW – tree down

Broadway through H…. Avenue, Polk City – tree down

26th Street NW South of Avenue P., NW – tree down

Duff Road west of 98 – tree down

26th Street south of Avenue S, NW, Winter Haven – tree down

Southbound 98, Gib Galloway – flooding

2705 98 c/s Griffin Rd – tree down

Old Polk City and Hunter Rd – pole, transformer and tree down

Railroad arms at 98 & West Frostproof Road broken

Entrance to pumps Avenue Q – tree down

1st Ave and Hobbs – lines down

Dundee Road and 27 – trees down

27 & Man, Lake Wales – trees down

Boy Scout Road east of 98 – lines down

Kokomo and Pond View Road – lines down with broken pole

Winter Lake and Thornhill – signal down

Dean Still and 33 at round about (14971 Commonwealth) – lines down

Galloway and Knights Station – tree down

60 and Jasmine, LW – trees down

8619 Hwy 33 at Jean Robinson – trees down

I4 westbound at 27 – debris in road

540 and Spirit Lake – transformer

Northbound Spirit Lake and Allen Avenue in front of Mid Florida – tree down

547 & Shady Lane – tree down and pole down

Saddle Bag Road and 60 East – lines down

Scenic Highway South and 2nd Avenue, Frostproof

Spirit Lk and Shadow Wood to Flamingo – tree down