LIST: Polk County roads closed due to significant impact from Hurricane Irma

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County experienced significant impact from Hurricane Irma on Sunday.
Power outages are widespread, many trees and power lines are down, blocking roads, there is extensive private property damage and many traffic signals are not working.
The sheriff’s office strongly recommends that citizens do not drive on roads unless it is necessary.
The following is a partial list of damage in the county released by the sheriff’s office thus far:
- Kathleen Road and Matters Road, Lakeland – tree down
- Palmetto Lane E. and V. Matt Williams Blvd, Polk City – tree down
- Galloway Road and Spivey Road – tree down
- W. Socrum Loop Road and Novell Costing Road – tree down
- Citrus Avenue and Oak Avenue, Kathleen – tree down
- Gib Galloway and Childs Way – tree down
- Lake Reedy Boulevard, Frostproof – tree down
- 208 Waterview Drive – tree and lines down
- 559 South of 21 Palms – tree down
- Bryant Ranch Road – trees fallen & blocking access to neighborhood
- Dean Street at Cook Road – electric pole down, blocking road
- 719 Swill Drive – tree fell on home
- Polk City Road west of US 27, Haines City – blocked lanes
- Hatcher and Spring Lane, Lakeland – 5 downed trees
- Yule and Creekwater – flooded
- Shepherd Road and Newman Circle – flooded
- Clubhouse and 8th and Clubhouse and 12th – trees down
- Swindell and 92 – flooding
- 5442 Shadyglen Drive and Spivey Road – trees and lines down
- Thompson Nursery Road 1 mile west of 27- trees down blocking road
- Chalet Suzanne and 27 – traffic lights on ground
- Pipkin Road and Hansen – flooded, tree in west bound lane
- Camp Inn off US 27 – multiple trees on road
- Powerline Road and Greenbriar, Greenbriar subdivision – blocked with tree
- Bailey Road and Davis Road – tree blocked
- 540 north of boat ramp – trees down
- Canal Road and Timberlane – tree down
- Lake Shore Boulevard and Sunset, Lake Wales – lines and trees down
- Shepherd Road and Shepherd Oaks, Lakeland – collapsed power pole
- Dundee Road and 27 – traffic signal dangling
- Recker and Thornhill Road – traffic signal down
- Scenic Highway and Water Tank Road – trees down
- Bomber Road and Rifle Range Road – trees down
- Eagle Avenue and 6th Street, Eagle Lake – lines and trees down
- West side of JA Wilshire and Scenic Highway – structure fire
- Scenic Highway and Water Tank – tree down
- Avenue G & 22nd Street, NW – wire down
- Tindel Camp and Timberland – tree down
- New Glen and Sharp Pine – tree down
- Harrelson Road and Sims – tree down
- Hunt Brothers and Big Tank Road – lines down
- Tindel Camp and Canal – trees down
- SR 33 west of Old Polk City Road – tree down
- Bomber Road west of Rifle Range Road – tree down
- Scenic Highway and Passion Play Road – tree down
- Avenue Q NW and 32nd Street NW – tree down
- Broadway through H…. Avenue, Polk City – tree down
- 26th Street NW South of Avenue P., NW – tree down
- Duff Road west of 98 – tree down
- 26th Street south of Avenue S, NW, Winter Haven – tree down
- Southbound 98, Gib Galloway – flooding
- 2705 98 c/s Griffin Rd – tree down
- Old Polk City and Hunter Rd – pole, transformer and tree down
- Railroad arms at 98 & West Frostproof Road broken
- Entrance to pumps Avenue Q – tree down
- 1st Ave and Hobbs – lines down
- Dundee Road and 27 – trees down
- 27 & Man, Lake Wales – trees down
- Boy Scout Road east of 98 – lines down
- Kokomo and Pond View Road – lines down with broken pole
- Winter Lake and Thornhill – signal down
- Dean Still and 33 at round about (14971 Commonwealth) – lines down
- Galloway and Knights Station – tree down
- 60 and Jasmine, LW – trees down
- 8619 Hwy 33 at Jean Robinson – trees down
- I4 westbound at 27 – debris in road
- 540 and Spirit Lake – transformer
- Northbound Spirit Lake and Allen Avenue in front of Mid Florida – tree down
- 547 & Shady Lane – tree down and pole down
- Saddle Bag Road and 60 East – lines down
- Scenic Highway South and 2nd Avenue, Frostproof
- Spirit Lk and Shadow Wood to Flamingo – tree down