LIST: Open gas stations in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gas shortages remained a problem in the Tampa Bay area after Hurricane Irma.

Many stations were closed after running out of supply.

Lines formed as motorists hoped to fill up their tanks.

The Mobil at Hillsborough Road and Central Avenue in Seminole Heights in Tampa had gas. The line snaked in two directions to get in. Tampa Police were directing traffic to keep it orderly.

“My concern is work for the next couple of days, so till they fuel up, no gas. I’ve been everywhere, down Busch, down Hillsborough, 301. Nobody has gas,” said Efrem Hernandez.

Wawa website is offering hourly updates here – wawa.com/alerts/weather-alert

Other open gas stations (subject to change):

All 7-Eleven stations

Citgo; Channelside 1909 Adamo Drive, 9320 E. Adamo Drive, 5018 N. Armenia Avenue, 701 E. Bearss Ave., 1815 Waters Ave.

Wawa; 401 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., 7408 E. Hillsborough Ave., 5702. W. Waters Ave., 2604 South US Highway 301, 2510 N. 50th Street, 10115 Bloomingdale Ave. 9617 US 301, 2926 E. State Road 60, 8800 Park Blvd N, 1710 Brandon Blvd., 4320 US Hwy 98N

Circle K; 5202 W. Sligh Ave., 1295 Kingsway Road, 4804 Gunn Hwy., 8705 Citrus Park Dr., 1499 S Belcher Road, 8400 US 301, 2810 College Ave., 9218 Gibsonton Dr., 2209 N Park Road

Mobil; 6017 W. Linebaugh Ave., 101 40th Ave N, 3100 54th Ave. S, 6290 Lake Osprey Dr., 5891 Fruitville Road, 3580 & 5754 Clark Road, 911 N Dale Mabry Hwy, 1705 & 3024 W. Hillsborough Ave., 24905 FL-54, 10865 Cross Creek Blvd

Exxon; 6201 34th St N, 825 49th ST N, 1841 S Tamiami Trail

Shell; 1800 34th St N, 5133 FL 674

Chevron 1750 34th St S, 502 E. Dr MLK Jr Blvd, 6022 FL-54, 19651 Bruce B Downs Blvd, 6444 Massachusetts Ave.

RaceTrac; 3105 College Ave., 934 Havendale Blvd NW, 30480 Cortez Blvd, 15474 FL-52, 27140 FL-56

BP; 5802 FL 674, 4843 W Kennedy Blvd, 13016 County Line Road

The good news is that Port Tampa Bay was expected to reopen on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Three petroleum vessels are expected to bring fuel then.

“Today, dozens of tanker trucks were loaded with gas (with fuel stored at Port Tampa Bay), and continue to be filled right now. They are delivering fuel to the Tampa Bay area and beyond,” according to a statement from Port Tampa Bay.