TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents all across the Tampa Bay area are left cleaning up after Hurricane Irma swept through this weekend.

Many of you want to know what to do with the debris that Irma left behind in yards.

Here’s a county-by-county list of local solid waste facilities that can help you:

Pinellas County

Hillsborough County

Citrus County

Hernando County

Manatee County

Polk County

DeSoto County

Highlands County