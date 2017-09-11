Hurricane Irma: Tampa Bay Area bridge openings and closures

TAMPA (WFLA) –  Here’s a running list of bridge openings and closures in the Tampa Bay area.

PINELLAS/HILLSBOROUGH COUNTIES

  • Skyway Bridge (closed in both directions)
  • Gandy Bridge (open)
  • Courtney Campbell Bridge (westbound open, eastbound closed)
  • Howard Frankland Bridge (open, but still seeing rough weather)

MANATEE COUNTY

  • Bridges to Anna Maria Island remain closed

The bridges will likely remain closed until it is deemed safe to travel on.

Motorists are asked to stay off roadways now and shelter in place

Additional info can be located by calling 511 or click here.

