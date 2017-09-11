Hurricane Irma: Pinellas County sealed off due to hazardous conditions

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are warning citizens to stay off all Pinellas County roadways due to hazardous conditions that include traffic light outages, downed power lines and significant debris blocking roadways.

Pinellas County is currently sealed off at the county lines and deputies are restricting access until damage and safety assessments are completed. The barrier islands also remain closed.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will provide updates when there are changes to these restrictions.

