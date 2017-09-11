Hurricane Irma: Manatee Co. damage

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- Emergency crews are accessing damage done by Hurricane Irma after she passed through Manatee County late Sunday, early Monday.

An estimated 108,000 FPL customers are without power, but power to 4,000 has already been restored.

Manatee County officials said damage appears minimal.

Seven teams of first response crews will make their way out at dawn to access the damage.

There are reports of several street lights that have fallen along various locations on all of the major and several minor roads in the County.

There’s also reports of numerous trees and power lines down and many roadways.

First responders will not begin responding to calls until dawn.  They were pulled out of harms way around 1 p.m. yesterday.

They’re experiencing extremely high call volume on the Citizens Information Number.  TIf you get a busy signal, they ask that you call (941) 748-4501 and press Option 1.

Curfew remains in effect until 3 p.m. Monday.

Another press conference is expected at 9:30 a.m.

