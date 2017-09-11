Hurricane Irma: Hernando Co. damage

By Published:
Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office assist firefighters from Hernando County Fire Rescue remove a tree that had fallen in the roadway along Neff Lake Road, near the ARC Nature Coast campus.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County Emergency Management is reporting extensive damage and widespread flooding throughout the county.

Crews are working to clear storm debris.

Officials want residents to stay inside their homes because conditions on Hernando roads are very dangerous. Numerous electrical lines are down mixed in with debris, large trees, in water, and crews cannot guarantee they are de-energized.

See a list of closed roads here.

Hernando County Emergency Management’s road closure listings due to flooding, non-functioning traffic lights, down trees and/or electrical lines are available on our website at http://www.hernandocounty.us/em . Numerous roadways are obstructed and crews are working to clear them as quickly as possible.

Hernando County Public Information Center (352) 754-4083.

 

